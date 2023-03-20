Let's be honest, futons and convertible sofas are great in theory but terrible in practice... They're clunky and require way more effort to use than they're worth. What if we told you you can transform your bed into a makeshift couch/recliner at the press of a button? That's where FlexiSpot comes in. They sent us their adjustable bed base (S5) to review and it's completely transformed the way we think about our bedroom. No longer is it just a place to relax and get some sleep -- it can now be a comfortable place to get some serious work done.