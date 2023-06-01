The Runhood Rallye 600 Pro portable power station gives Jackery and Bluetti a run for their money. It features 1200W of peak power with a total of four hot-swappable batteries that can be inserted/removed to keep your devices powered up without interruptions. The battery modules themselves can plug into an AC or USB adapter to power your laptop, smartphone, or in my case, a coffee grinder when you're camping off the grid. Another neat ability is to charge the power station up via the included solar panels. If you're in the market for a powerful power station, you'll want to consider the Rallye 600 Pro.

Worth noting: Runhood includes a two-year warranty and 30-day money back gaurantee... Neat!

Buy the Rallye 600 Pro:

https://www.runhoodpower.com/products/rallye-600-pro

Technical specs available on the product page.