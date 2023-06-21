We compare and contrast two of the newest, most premium motorized standing desks on the market: the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus and SecretLab MAGNUS Pro. The FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus offers a beautiful walnut top, cable management tray, customizable control panel, and a USB port, while the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro targets gamers with its sleek black design, magnetic desktop, cable management tray, and integrated power supply column. While the FlexiSpot desk excels in aesthetics and functionality, the SecretLab desk stands out for its features. If you are looking for a standing desk with multiple functions and with a high-tech appearance, Secretlab is an excellent choice. But if you put more importance on motor quality and stability for daily use, FlexiSpot performs better on these aspects with a lower price.